Honda
Nieuwsoverzicht
2023
9 juni
Honda maakt prijs e:Ny1 bekend
12 januari
Honda Jazz aangepast voor modeljaar 2023
2022
22 augustus
Honda viert 25 jaar Civic Type R
12 juli
Honda Civic bestaat 50 jaar
28 juni
Honda prijst nieuwe Civic
2021
1 september
Honda prijst nieuwe HR-V
24 juni
Honda onthult 11e generatie Civic
22 april
Honda introduceert HR-V e:HEV
4 maart
Honda Legend kan level 3 zelf rijden
18 februari
Honda introduceert nieuwe HR-V
2020
16 november
Honda e is Duitse Auto van het Jaar 2020
12 november
Vijf EuroNCAP sterren voor Honda Jazz
12 februari
Honda introduceert nieuwe Jazz
2019
15 oktober
Honda e kost 34.500 euro
4 september
Honda toont productieversie e
8 mei
Elektrische Honda heet e
27 februari
Honda onthult E Prototype
2018
13 augustus
Honda HR-V ondergaat facelift
27 juli
Honda Civic nu ook met 9-traps automaat
8 juni
Honda Urban EV is beste Concept Car
14 mei
Honda Civic vestigt record op Magny-Cours circuit
2017
5 september
Honda kondigt nieuwe CR-V aan
2016
21 september
Honda introducteert nieuwe Civic
1 maart
Honda toont voorbode nieuwe Civic
10 februari
Honda kondigt nieuwe Civic aan
1 februari
Honda meest betrouwbaar volgens OCU
2015
14 april
Drie Nederlandse primeurs bij Honda op de AutoRAI
18 februari
Honda introduceert nieuwe HR-V
13 januari
Acura / Honda onthult nieuwe NSX
2014
12 februari
Honda toont Civic Type R in Geneve
29 januari
Honda Civic Tourer vanaf 8 februari bij de dealer
2013
4 oktober
Honda introduceert Quality Plus occasion-label
2 oktober
Honda CR-V tijdelijk als Black Edition
24 september
Honda maakt prijs CR-V diesel bekend
11 augustus
Honda introduceert Civic Tourer
2 juli
GM en Honda werken samen aan brandstofcel
26 juni
5 sterren voor Honda CR-V in EuroNCAP crashtest
3 april
Honda levert Safety Cars aan TT Circuit Assen
25 maart
Vernieuwde Honda CR-Z nu bij de dealer
13 maart
Honda maakt prijs Civic 1.6 diesel bekend
2012
16 november
Nieuwe dieselmotor voor Honda Civic
1 november
Productie HondaJet gestart
29 oktober
Nieuwe Honda CR-V 3 november in de showroom
11 oktober
Honda versnelt introductie brandstofcelauto
15 augustus
Honda introduceert extra sportieve Jazz
8 augustus
Honda Civic viert 40e verjaardag
25 juli
Honda introduceert nieuwe CR-V
30 mei
Bassie en Adriaan geven Honda Civic weg
16 mei
Bassie en Adriaan gespot in Honda Civic
16 mei
Jubileumvoordeel bij Honda
29 maart
Honda bouwt schoon waterstof tankstation
23 maart
Vernieuwde Honda Insight nu bij de dealer
22 februari
5 EuroNCAP sterren voor Honda Civic
6 februari
Nieuwe Honda Civic nu bij de dealer
6 februari
Honda toont NSX Concept en CR-V Prototype in Geneve
2011
30 november
Honda kondigt nieuwe generatie motoren aan
16 november
Honda toont ASIMO 2.0
10 november
Honda toont conceptcars op Tokyo Motor Show
4 oktober
Nazomerdeals op nieuwe Honda's
2 september
Facelift voor Honda Insight
1 augustus
Productie nieuwe Honda Civic in Engeland
29 juli
Honda lanceert nieuwe Civic tijdens IAA
18 juli
Honda CR-V aangepast voor 2012
19 mei
Honda sluit zich aan bij Clean Energy Partnership
5 mei
Nieuwe uitvoeringen Honda Civic Hybrid
28 februari
Honda lanceert interactieve commercial voor Jazz
28 februari
Honda Jazz Hybrid vanaf 11 maart bij de dealer
10 februari
Honda EV Concept en Plug-in Hybrid
9 februari
Honda Civic 5-deurs nu ook als GT
2010
3 december
Eerste waterstoftankstation in Nederland geopend
18 november
Debuut voor elektrische Honda in LA
10 november
Honda CR-Z is Japanse Auto van het Jaar
1 november
Asimo viert 10e verjaardag
20 oktober
Honda Jazz wordt voordeligste hybride
8 september
Droomdeals bij Honda tijdens Dream Weeks
25 augustus
Vijf EuroNCAP sterren voor Honda CR-Z
25 augustus
Honda Jazz Hybrid debuteert in Parijs
5 mei
Honda CR-Z vanaf 29 mei bij de dealer
24 februari
Honda onthult compacte conceptcars in Geneve
11 februari
Honda zoekt sterren voor roadmovie met CR-Z
1 februari
Honda neemt waterstofstation voor thuis in gebruik
27 januari
Facelift voor Honda CR-V
11 januari
Debuut voor Honda CR-Z op Detroit Motor Show
2009
9 november
Europese Honda Civic Type R naar Japan
2 november
Honda Insight is Auto van het Jaar in Japan
19 oktober
Honda onthult nieuwe generatie hybrides
28 september
Honda onthult U3-X in Tokyo
23 september
Tot 8.000 euro voordeel tijdens Honda Dream Days
2 september
Honda CR-V nu ook als 2.4 Executive
26 augustus
Vijf sterren voor Honda Insight bij EuroNCAP crashtest
14 juli
Honda CR-Z in 2010 op de markt
27 mei
Hoogste EuroNCAP score voor Honda Jazz
16 april
Honda FCX Clarity is groenste auto
26 maart
Honda Insight nu in de showroom
20 maart
Hoge EuroNCAP score voor Honda Civic
18 maart
Civic Type R tijdelijk in Championship White Edition
26 februari
Honda Insight vanaf 19.950 euro
12 februari
ASIMO onthult Honda Insight in Geneve
12 januari
Honda Insight debuteert op Detroit Motor Show
2008
23 december
Samenwerking Honda en GS Yuasa bij productie lithium-ion-accu
3 december
Honda onthult productieversie Insight
26 november
Vijf sterren bij EuroNCAP voor Honda Accord
20 november
Honda introduceert Eco-Trainer
24 september
Honda neemt derde generatie voetgangerdummy in gebruik
4 september
Honda presenteert nieuwe hybride op Autosalon van Parijs
1 september
Honda lanceert vernieuwde Legend
28 juli
Honda onthult nieuwe Jazz
24 juli
Honda CR-V in twee nieuwe uitvoeringen
16 juli
Honda Civic tijdelijk als Silverstone
10 juli
Honda presenteert studiemodel emissiearme roadster
18 juni
Honda start productie van FCX Clarity
5 juni
Nieuwe Honda Accord nu in de showroom
22 mei
Honda kondigt nieuwe hybrides aan
24 april
Nieuwe Honda Accord vanaf 7 juni bij de dealer
11 februari
Honda onthult nieuwe Accord en Accord Tourer
31 januari
Drie primeurs bij Honda op Geneva Motor Show
2007
17 december
Honda onthult samenwerkende menselijke robots
14 november
Honda produceert 1.000.000 Civics in Swindon
15 oktober
Honda toont CR-Z en PUYO in Tokyo
27 september
Speciale uitvoeringen Honda Accord en Jazz
20 september
Honda toont Accord Tourer Concept op IAA
29 augustus
Styling accessoires voor de Honda CR-V bij Isomotive
2 augustus
Tweemiljoenste Honda Jazz verkocht
4 juli
Europees rijdebuut voor Honda FCX Concept
12 juni
Honda Civic Hybrid levert bijzondere prestatie op de Nurburgring
24 mei
Amerikaanse Honda-fabriek bouwt vijftienmiljoenste motor
27 april
Honda voert productie Civic op
5 februari
Honda toont kleine hybride in Geneve
12 januari
Studiemodel toont designrichting opvolger Honda NSX
2006
16 november
Honda viert postuum 100e verjaardag grondlegger
1 september
Honda toont nieuwe CR-V
5 juli
Rijkswaterstaat kiest voor de Honda Civic Hybrid
29 juni
Honda toont Civic Type S
29 maart
Honda Civic wint internationale design award
7 februari
Honda toont Civic Type R en Legend in Geneve
2005
22 december
Nieuwe Honda verkoopstrategie in Japan
28 oktober
Nieuwe Honda Civic begin 2006 bij dealer
24 mei
Honda FR-V nu ook met dieselmotor
24 mei
Honda Civic tijdelijk verkrijgbaar in BAR Sport uitvoering
25 februari
Honda toont nieuwe Civic en Legend in Geneve
2004
10 september
Honda Jazz verbeterd voor modeljaar 2005
3 september
Honda CR-V nu ook met dieselmotor
9 juli
Honda introduceert geheel nieuwe FR-V
25 juni
Honda Jazz is veiligste auto voor voetgangers
12 mei
Honda Civic IMA ondersteunt Adiante-tour
10 februari
Honda Jazz nu ook als 1.4 ES Sport
5 februari
Nieuw gezicht voor Honda Stream
3 februari
Vleugeldeuren voor Honda CRX
2003
25 november
Honda met primeurs op Speed & Design
18 oktober
Honda S2000 verbeterd voor modeljaar 2004
3 september
Honda Civic nu sneller en schoner
15 augustus
Honda levert eerste brandstofcelauto
27 juni
Honda HR-V te winnen bij Noordzee FM
4 juni
Wegens succes geprolongeerd: Civic Yume
31 mei
Gratis airconditioning voor Honda HR-V
27 mei
Honda Jazz nu ook met 1.2 liter motor
2 maart
Honda dieselmotor debuteert in Geneve
25 februari
Honda Accord Tourer debuteert in Geneve
23 januari
honda jazz best verkochte auto in japan
17 januari
Honda maakt prijzen nieuwe Accord Tourer bekend
2002
27 december
honda fcx brandstofcel auto in gebruik genomen
11 november
honda maakt prijzen nieuwe accord bekend
29 oktober
nieuwe 7-traps transmissie voor honda jazz
10 oktober
honda accord ook als tourer
25 september
twee nieuwe uitvoeringen honda civic ter gelegenheid van 30e verjaardag
23 september
wereldpremiere voor nieuwe honda accord tijdens autosalon van parijs
21 augustus
nieuwe honda accord in 2003
3 augustus
marktintroductie honda brandstofcelauto eerder dan verwacht
1 augustus
Honda Jazz is Auto van het Jaar 2002 in Engeland
31 juli
permanente formule 1 tentoonstelling geopend in den haag
10 juli
Speciale editie ter gelegenheid 30 jarig bestaan Honda Civic: Civic Yume
26 juni
goede score voor honda cr-v en s2000 in euro-ncap crashtest
21 februari
Honda NSX is aerodynamisch verbeterd
19 januari
Honda verfijnt S2000 in 2002 met nieuwe kleuren en complete uitrusting
16 januari
Honda maakt prijzen van CR-V 2002 bekend
12 januari
Honda Jazz staat vanaf 19 januari bij dealers
10 januari
Laatste generatie van de Honda Asimo robot is te huur
9 januari
Honda neemt de Model X in productie voor Amerikaanse markt
2001
26 december
Honda maakt prijzen van Civic diesel 2002 bekend
19 december
Honda brengt een hybride uitvoering van de Civic op de Japanse markt
27 november
Honda Stream scoort hoog op voetgangerveiligheid tijdens crashtests
25 november
Honda maakt prijzen van Jazz bekend
20 november
Honda Jazz is Auto van het jaar 2001-2002 in Japan
4 november
Honda toont Dualnote conceptcar met hybridemotor
20 oktober
Honda toont FCX-V4 met brandstofcel
16 oktober
Honda HR-V zal in 2002 worden voorzien van VTEC motor
26 september
Tijdens Tokyo Motorshow zal Honda nieuwe CR-V onthullen
12 augustus
Honda toont 3-deurs variant van de Civic